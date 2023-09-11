Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, (Sept 8) at 7:34 p.m. on Route 641, near Route 220 in Henry County. A 2010 Nissan Xterra was traveling north on route 641 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Teresa Smart Milligan, 60, of Axton, Va. Ms. Milligan was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Gasoline prices could soon be on the rise – that’s the warning from experts – citing a recent uptick in crude oil costs. Details from ABC’s Alex Christoforous.

Storms that moved through the area over the weekend forced the Blue Ridge Rock Festival to cancel all weekend events. The festival said in a Facebook post that the decision was made to cancel to prioritize the safety of those in attendance. The festival also said in the post that they are working to provide refunds for those who attended. The post also said that more details on refunds will be provided early this week after business reopens.

An agreement has been reached in principle with Kroger that will require the grocery chain to pay up to $1.37 billion to participating state and local governments for its role in the nationwide opioid crisis, according to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. The settlement will be paid in installments over 11 years. Miyares says Virginia’s anticipated share of the settlement could be $28 million. The money goes to settle lawsuits alleging Kroger “failed to monitor suspicious orders of addictive pain pills that fueled the nation’s opioid crisis,” according to the Washington Post.

With the latest rise in COVID-19 cases reported nationwide including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, some Americans are concerned about the risk of a potential deadly surge coming before the projected next round of booster shots become available….Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and currently distinguished university professor at Georgetown, tells ABC’s “This Week” while he will keep an eye on the current rise, he’s not particularly alarmed by these recent cases:

Dry weather is expected today before a low-pressure system crossing through the Great Lakes pushes a cold front, along with showers and thunderstorms, through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. High pressure, dry, less humid, and cooler weather is expected Thursday through the weekend.