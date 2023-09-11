Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ sails away with streaming booty

Netflix/Casey Crafford

Netflix’s manga adaptation One Piece has scored some streaming treasure. The live-action version of Eiichiro Oda‘s pirate saga — Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history — dropped on August 31 at #1 on the streaming service’s English language TV chart.

In just four days, One Piece racked up 140.1 million hours of viewing time, Netflix tells ABC Audio, and has hit its Top 10 in 93 countries — and #1 on that chart in 46.

The series stars Iñaki Godoy as straw hat-wearing swashbuckler Monkey D. Luffy, who sets off with his crew ZZ— Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji — to find the fabled article of treasure that shares the series’ title.

This ranks One Piece right up there with massive hits like Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday.

Updated numbers are due out Tuesday afternoon, September 12, the streaming service explained.

What’s more, the series is enjoying a 96% audience score on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — meaning the series has done what other Netflix anime/manga adaptations like Cowboy Bepop has done: satisfied fans of the source material, which has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide.

In fact, fans were apparently happy to sound off; there were more than 10,000 reviews submitted for the series in just a matter of days.

