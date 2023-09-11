Monday, September 11, 2023
The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Geneva J. Dillon, 93, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 9. Collins-McKee-Stone is in charge.

Ethel Hundley Jamison, 93, of Martinsville, died on September 6. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 at McKee Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. A private entombment will be held at a later date.

Walter Ronald Wright, 74, of Callands, passed away Thursday, September 7.

The funeral will be on Tuesday, September 12, at 11:00 AM at County Line Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is serving the family.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

