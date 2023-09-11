The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Geneva J. Dillon, 93, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 9. Collins-McKee-Stone is in charge.

Ethel Hundley Jamison, 93, of Martinsville, died on September 6. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 at McKee Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. A private entombment will be held at a later date.

Walter Ronald Wright, 74, of Callands, passed away Thursday, September 7.

The funeral will be on Tuesday, September 12, at 11:00 AM at County Line Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is serving the family.