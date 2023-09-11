Monday, September 11, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentRachel McAdams to make her Broadway debut in 'Mary Jane'
Entertainment

Rachel McAdams to make her Broadway debut in ‘Mary Jane’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams will make her Broadway debut in Mary Jane, a play from Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog.

The Doctor Strange and The Notebook alumna will take the stage at New York City’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre when previews start on April 2, 2024.

McAdams will play the title role, a single mom “in an impossible family situation,” according to a description from producers Manhattan Theatre Club.

Producers tease, “Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?”

Director Anne Kauffman will be calling the shots behind the scenes.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Game on! Hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ kickoff, Disney and cable giant Charter settle contract impasse
Next article
Amid Hollywood strikes, Ken Jennings to start ‘Jeopardy!”s 40th season Monday night
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE