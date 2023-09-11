Local scoreboard

Local sports

In high school football:

Chatham 34, Martinsville 16

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

Patrick County 24, North Stokes 20

Friday:

Magna Vista (2-0) at Franklin County (1-2)

Martinsville (0-3) at Dan River (1-2)

Bassett (1-2) at William Byrd (2-1)

Patrick County (2-1) at Chatham (3-0)

College football

In college football: UVA falls to 0-2 on the season with a 36-35 loss to JMU on Saturday. Virginia Tech falls to 1-1 with a 24-17 loss to Purdue. #17 UNC edged out Appy State in overtime 40-34. UVA plays at Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m., the Hokies play at Rutgers and Minnesota is at UNC on Saturday with both games getting underway at 3:30 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Dodgers beat the Nats on Sunday 7-3. The Nats begin a four-game series with the Pirates tonight at 6:35 p.m. The Nats are 64-79 on the season. They have won 2 of their last 10 games and are in last place in the National League East, 29.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Astros are first in the West.

