Wednesday, September 13, 2023
HomeNewsNationalGeorgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency over inflation, blames DC
National

Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency over inflation, blames DC

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
17
Alyssa Pointer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in response to high inflation, blaming policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

Kemp is temporarily suspending Georgia’s excise tax — taxes enforced on particular goods, services and activities — on motor and locomotive fuel, his office said in a press release on Tuesday.

“From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class,” Kemp said in the press release. “While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump.”

He added that his administration will work with Georgia’s General Assembly “to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress.”

Kemp’s executive order goes into effect at Midnight on Wednesday and lasts until Oct. 12.

Consumer prices increased 3.2% in July compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.7% in July compared to a year ago, particualrly because price increases for commodities like new vehicles and housing stand above the overall inflation rate.

The U.S. Department of Labor will release the latest inflation numbers on Wednesday.

The governor said Georgia residents will save “31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel” under the state of emergency.

In March 2022, Kemp signed legislation suspending the state’s gas tax following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a spike in gas prices across the country.

During that 10-month suspension, Georgians saved $1.7 billion at the gas pump, Kemp said in Tuesday’s press release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Court orders DA to respond to Mark Meadows’ request for emergency stay in Georgia election case
Next article
El Chapo’s wife set to be released from halfway house following prison sentence
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE