Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Judge denies Meadows’ request for emergency stay of order related to Georgia election case

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, GA) — The same federal judge who denied former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ effort to move his Fulton County election interference case to federal court has denied Meadows’ request for an emergency stay of the order, pending appeal.

Judge Steve Jones said in his order Tuesday that Meadows “failed to show a stay should be granted.”

As part of the order, Jones took note of Meadows’ argument that he would be irreparably harmed by the possibility of a trial next month, but the judge said that “no trial date has been set for Meadows, and he admits that it is not guaranteed his trial will be in October.”

Meadows still has a separate, pending motion for emergency stay with the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. No ruling has come down from that court, which has ordered briefings from both parties.

Judge Jones last week rejected Meadows’ bid to have his case moved, based on a federal law that calls for the removal of criminal proceedings brought in state court to the federal court system when someone is charged for actions they allegedly took as a federal official acting “under color” of their office.

Meadows and 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, have pleaded not guilty to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

