North Korea launches possible ballistic missile: Japan’s Ministry of Defense

(NEW YORK) — North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile on Wednesday, Japan’s Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

The missile launch comes as North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A short while after the initial news broke, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed they had detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area into the East Sea.

“Our military has strengthened its surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional launches, while maintaining a full preparedness while working closely with the U.S.,” read a statement the JCS released Wednesday morning local time.

