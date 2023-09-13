Wednesday, September 13, 2023
HomeNewsNationalReward up to $30K for homicide suspect who escaped from DC hospital...
National

Reward up to $30K for homicide suspect who escaped from DC hospital 1 week ago

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON — A reward has climbed to $30,000 as authorities search for a homicide suspect who escaped from a Washington, D.C., hospital one week ago.

When Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested on Sept. 6, he complained of a preexisting ankle injury, according to D.C. police.

Haynes was taken to George Washington University Hospital, and that afternoon, while an officer was “changing out his handcuffs” to secure him to the gurney, “Mr. Haynes physically assaulted that officer and fled,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

The two officers guarding Haynes chased him but couldn’t catch him, police said.

Haynes — a suspect in the Aug. 12 murder of a man in D.C. — escaped with one handcuff still attached to his wrist, police said.

The escape prompted a brief shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

D.C. police have “received numerous reports of possible sightings” and are “dedicating resources to each tip,” the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Judge denies Meadows’ request for emergency stay of order related to Georgia election case
Next article
“You gotta pick a side!”: Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in intense ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ trailer
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE