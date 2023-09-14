Brie Larson teaches ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ in trailer for new Apple TV+ series

Apple

Brie Larson stars in the new trailer for Apple TV+’s highly-anticipated eight-part limited series Lessons in Chemistry, which dropped Thursday, September 14.

Larson, who also executive produces the series, plays Elizabeth Zott, a scientist whose dreams are put on hold when she gets fired from her lab. This leads her to take on a job as a TV cooking show host, where she inspires her viewers in unexpected ways.

“In life, discoveries usually lead to more questions. The only constant variable is the unexpected,” Larson says in the trailer as Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” plays underneath.

The series, based on the bestselling novel by Bonnie Garmus﻿, will debut new episodes every Friday starting on October 13.

Starring alongside Larsen is Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman and Thomas Mann.

