Thursday, September 14, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentBrie Larson teaches 'Lessons in Chemistry' in trailer for new Apple TV+...
Entertainment

Brie Larson teaches ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ in trailer for new Apple TV+ series

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Apple

Brie Larson stars in the new trailer for Apple TV+’s highly-anticipated eight-part limited series Lessons in Chemistry, which dropped Thursday, September 14.

Larson, who also executive produces the series, plays Elizabeth Zott, a scientist whose dreams are put on hold when she gets fired from her lab. This leads her to take on a job as a TV cooking show host, where she inspires her viewers in unexpected ways.

“In life, discoveries usually lead to more questions. The only constant variable is the unexpected,” Larson says in the trailer as Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” plays underneath.

The series, based on the bestselling novel by Bonnie Garmus﻿, will debut new episodes every Friday starting on October 13.

Starring alongside Larsen is Lewis PullmanAja Naomi KingStephanie KoenigKevin Sussman and Thomas Mann.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Adam Sandler to launch 25-City North American I Missed You comedy tour in October
Next article
Morocco earthquake updates: Over 2,900 killed in rare, powerful quake
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE