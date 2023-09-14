Thursday, September 14, 2023
In Brief: ‘LEGO Masters’ renewed and more

Ahead of its fourth season premiere on September 28, Fox has already renewed LEGO Masters for a fifth season, debuting in 2024. The show, a hit with critics and fans, once again hosted and executive produced by Will Arnett, features pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in brick-building challenges, cheered on by Arnett and a panel of expert judges, until one duo is crowned the LEGO Master…

9-1-1: Lone Star alum Rob Lowe has moved on to his next Fox project, the quiz show The Floor, set for a midseason debut. The show, produced and hosted by Lowe, is “a spectacular battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping $250,000 prize,” according to the network. The Floor marks Lowe’s latest unscripted series for the Fox, who hosted two seasons of Mental Samurai between 2019 and 2022…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

