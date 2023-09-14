Thursday, September 14, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsWisconsin AG sues after Republicans vote to fire state elections chief
Politics

Wisconsin AG sues after Republicans vote to fire state elections chief

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(MADISON, Wisc.) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state’s nonpartisan elections chief, Meagan Wolfe, whom the state Senate has just voted along party lines to fire.

Kaul argued that the 22-11 vote in the Republican-led chamber has “no legal effect” and that Wolfe “is lawfully holding over” in her position as Wisconsin’s elections commission administrator.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Inside Ukraine’s efforts to bring an ‘army of drones’ to war against Russia
Next article
Man charged with murder of two women at same address, seven months apart
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE