Wisconsin AG sues after Republicans vote to fire state elections chief

Jason Marz/Getty Images

(MADISON, Wisc.) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state’s nonpartisan elections chief, Meagan Wolfe, whom the state Senate has just voted along party lines to fire.

Kaul argued that the 22-11 vote in the Republican-led chamber has “no legal effect” and that Wolfe “is lawfully holding over” in her position as Wisconsin’s elections commission administrator.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.