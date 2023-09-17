Community Calendar

SUNDAY

Reunion: 1 p.m., Fieldale Ball Park, for the descendants of John James Ferguson and Easter Adeline Adams.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Sunday Lecture: 3 p.m., at Historic Henry County Courthouse; “ “Martinsville Middle School Students’ Most Influential Americans,” under the guidance of teacher Beverly Woody, members of the Martinsville Middle School Debate & Speech Team will present and defend their choices of the most influential person in American history.

Henry County Candidates Forum: 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer. Free and open to the public, featuring Henry County candidates for sheriff, treasurer, school board, and more. Meet and greet held during intermission and after the event. Moderated by Del. Les Adams, R-Chatham.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY

Henry County Electoral Board meeting: 10 a.m., Henry County Administration Building, room 3.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve a meal.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

Savoy September: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Celebrate all things Italy. The event will include cuisine provided by local chefs, a 50/50 raffle, and live music. Tickets are $50 and available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY

Free take-out community meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

Library of Virginia at Martinsville Main Library: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; activities will include exploration of genealogy resources, discussion of regional and family history; oral history recordings, etc.

Fall festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett; food, community yard sale, flea market, vendors; if interested in space, contact Judy W. Smith, 540-493-8028 or Jessica Smith Hartsock, 540-493-8029.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Forest school: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Philpott Lake Visitor Center, 1058 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett (parking available on Philpott Dam Road). Join the Dan River Basin Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake for a family-friendly event that will provide learning opportunities about our natural resources and celebrate the Corp’s 70th anniversary at Philpott.

Latino Festival 2023: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the festival grounds of the Smith River Sports Complex. Vendors and businesses may email regist.sovala@gmail.com for more information. The sponsor deadline is July 31 and the vendor deadline is Aug. 11.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.