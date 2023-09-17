Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A woman wanted for a homicide in Mississippi was arrested in Bassett on Friday. Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis said that the FLOCK camera system in Martinsville recognized a vehicle with a Tennessee license plate that was related to a homicide in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Bassett post office and took the woman into custody. The woman will be expedited back to Mississippi to face charges. Two young children were also in the car. Sheriff Davis said they will be working with social services to return the children to Mississippi.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, $500,000 in funding for a project in Martinsville. The money will help a renovation project at the old McCollum & Ferrell’s building uptown. Owners intend to convert the property into commercial space downstairs and apartments upstairs.

Human remains were found in Henry County on Thursday. According to Sheriff Wayne Davis, the remains were found near the intersection of Horse Price Road and Wagon Trail Road in Ridgeway. The remains were identified as 28-year-old Raymond Alley Jr. of Boones Mill. No signs of foul play were found during the preliminary investigation. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

A Henry County man has been arrested following a drug bust on Wednesday. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT Team and Investigators executed a search warrant at 304 Merriman Rd. in Fieldale and found suspected fentanyl. The suspect, 30-year-old Kevin Duane Webster Jr., was not inside the home at the time the search warrant was executed. On Thursday investigators discovered Webster hiding inside an RV on Crestview Rd. in Bassett. Webster Jr. was charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of ammunition for a firearm after being convicted of a felony. He was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on a $4,000.00 secured bond.

Showers and embedded thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall Sunday which could lead to localized minor flooding. A cold front will approach Sunday morning, triggering showers and a few thunderstorms. High pressure then redevelops for early next week with dry weather.