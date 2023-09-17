Sunday, September 17, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentRussell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault by four women
Entertainment

Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault by four women

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
15
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse by four women in a new report published by three U.K. outlets on Saturday.

According to The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches,” one of the women said she had been raped, while three others — including one who was 16 at the time — said they were sexually assaulted by Brand. One of the women also claimed Brand was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

The abuse allegedly took place between 2006 and 2013. Brand was married to Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

Brand issued a denial on social media Friday, before the reports went live. While he admitted to being “promiscuous” during this time, he said his relationships were “absolutely, always consensual.”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
1-year-old dies of suspected opioid exposure at NYC daycare, 3 others hospitalized: Police
Next article
Drew Barrymore pauses production of show due to writers strike following backlash
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE