Monday, September 18, 2023
Local scoreboard

Local sports

High school football scores:

Magna Vista 41, Franklin County 21

Dan River 56, Martinsville 27

William Byrd 31, Bassett 0

Patrick County 17, Chatham 14

High school football for Friday, Sept. 22:

Tunstall (0-4) at Magna Vista (3-0)

Mecklenburg County (0-4) at Martinsville (0-4)

Halifax County (0-3) at Bassett (2-2)

Patrick County (3-1) at Carroll County (1-3)

College Football

College football scores:

Maryland 42, UVA 14

Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16

#20 UNC 31, Minnesota 13

College football schedule:

NC State (2-1) at UVA (0-3), 7:30 p.m., Friday

Virginia Tech (2-1) at Marshall (2-0), 12 p.m., Saturday

#20 UNC (3-0) at Pittsburgh (1-2), 8 p.m., Saturday

Washington Nationals

The Brewers beat the Nats 9-5 on Saturday. The two teams play again today at 2:10 p.m. Hear it on WHEE. The Nats are 65-84 on the season. They have won 3 out of their last 10 games and are in last place in the National League East, 31.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Astros are first in the West.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Community Calendar
Next article
Weather
