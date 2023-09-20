Wednesday, September 20, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentStar Wars tops Fandom list of fan favorite franchises for 2023, but One Piece is...
Entertainment

Star Wars tops Fandom list of fan favorite franchises for 2023, but One Piece is a force, too

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Lucasfilm

Once again, GameSpot’s parent company Fandom has released its rankings of the hottest pop culture franchises, and Star Wars topped the list for 2023.

An annual poll quizzes the Fandom’s 350 million monthly users as to what gets them going, using what it calls a Franchise Factor Score, as well as data culled from a global study called Inside Fandom. 

The survey ranks each franchise based on scores for characteristics like “worldbuilding,” ratings for its releases, how fierce each IP’s fanbases are and cultural relevance. With that in mind, Star Wars came out on top. 

In second place was another Disney-owned property, Marvel, despite recent slips at the box office and with a lukewarm reception to its small-screen properties like Secret Invasion

A surprising third place went to One Piece, the beloved manga that recently became a Netflix phenomenon. 

The Elder Scrolls video game series landed in fourth place, and Harry Potter rounded out the top five. 

Barbie ranked in sixth place — a showing no doubt goosed by the brand having the biggest movie of the year — while seventh place belonged to a show with a very different demographic: the neo-Western Yellowstone.

In fact, Kevin Costner‘s Paramount Network series beat out HBO’s hit video game adaptation The Last of Us, which placed eighth; the video game franchise Fallout, which landed at #9; and Disney as a whole in 10th. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
DeSantis calls out Trump’s abortion comment as ‘mistake’: ‘He’s a different candidate’ than in 2016
Next article
Suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in murder of LA sheriff’s deputy
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE