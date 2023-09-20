Walmart, Amazon and Target kick off holiday deals early: Here’s what to know

Nipitpon Singad / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — You can now plan to kick off your holiday shopping as early as October!

Following Amazon’s announcement of Prime Big Deal Days, Walmart and Target have released information on their adjacent sales, all kicking off the week of Oct. 1.

To help make your shopping life easier, we complied everything we know about each sale below:

Walmart

Walmart has announced its Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff savings event will offer deals on the bestselling holiday gifts across electronics, home, fashion, toys and more.

When is Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff event running?

The shopping extravaganza starts Monday, Oct. 9 with deals running through Thursday, Oct. 12.

Where can customers shop deals?

According to a press release, “Customers can shop the ‘Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff’ savings event on walmart.com, where Walmart is making it easier than ever to find the perfect gifts and discover new items with hyper-personalized content and a curated shopping experience that makes the hunt for the perfect item fast and fun.”

Target

This year, Target is bringing back Target Circle Week.

When is Target Circle Week running?

Target’s holiday shopping sale event is happening Oct.1-7.

What deals can you plan to see?

Target will be offering discounts on thousands of items, including trending gifts, seasonal items and everyday essentials. Also, Target Circle members can score up to 40% off in savings on select items.

Amazon

As mentioned, Amazon recently announced its Prime Big Deal Days event.

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is a shopping event that will give Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories, including fashion, home, kitchen products and more.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon announced Monday that Prime Big Deal Days will take place Oct. 10-11.

What should I shop during the event?

Amazon shared that during past sale events, its top-selling categories in the U.S. were home goods, fashion, beauty and Amazon-branded devices. Like Prime Day, products will be broken down into categories such as Top Fashion Deals, Top Creator Picks and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.