At least one killed when bus carrying high schoolers crashes on way to band camp

(NEW YORK) — At least one person died when a bus carrying high school students from Long Island, New York, crashed while heading to band camp in Pennsylvania, state police said.

Multiple people suffered serious injuries in Thursday’s rollover accident in Orange County, which is about 60 miles north of New York City, according to state police. The number of people hurt was not immediately clear.

The bus, carrying students from Farmingdale High School, rolled over and slid off Interstate 84.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s been briefed on the accident.

“Personnel from the New York State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are onsite to assist local emergency response teams,” Hochul said in a statement. “We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation.”

Farmingdale School District officials are also at the scene, the district said.

