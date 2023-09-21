Thursday, September 21, 2023
Axton man charged with rape

Axton man charged with rape: Grand jury hands down 109 indictments
A 21 year-old Axton man was indicted by a Henry County grand jury on Monday for the rape of a 17-year-old girl.
