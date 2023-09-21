HomeNewsLocalFieldale man arrested in drug bust Local Fieldale man arrested in drug bust By WHEE Staff September 21, 2023 0 10 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Fieldale man arrested in drug bustBobby Ronell Helms, 44, of 2234 The Great Road, was greeted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Narcotics Investigators and presented with a search warrant. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleAxton man charged with rapeNext articleArrests made in gun shop burglary WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Mills pledges to donate salary September 21, 2023 Local Arrests made in gun shop burglary September 21, 2023 Local Axton man charged with rape September 21, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Gordon Ramsay turning famous meme into a show: ‘Idiot Sandwich’ September 21, 2023 Kerry Washington lifts veil on her private life in new memoir and 20/20 special September 21, 2023 Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman from Fox, News Corp. September 21, 2023 Three South African Navy personnel killed in submarine incident September 21, 2023 Load more Recent Comments