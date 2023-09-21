Thursday, September 21, 2023
HomeNewsLocalFieldale man arrested in drug bust
Local

Fieldale man arrested in drug bust

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Fieldale man arrested in drug bust
Bobby Ronell Helms, 44, of 2234 The Great Road, was greeted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Narcotics Investigators and presented with a search warrant.
Previous article
Axton man charged with rape
Next article
Arrests made in gun shop burglary
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE