HomeNewsLocalMills pledges to donate salary Local Mills pledges to donate salary By WHEE Staff September 21, 2023 0 7 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Mills pledges to donate salary if elected sheriffHenry County candidate for sheriff Del Mills held a brief press conference Wednesday morning announcing he would be donating his first year’s salary back to the community, should he be Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleArrests made in gun shop burglaryNext articleStrike Force Three live show in Las Vegas canceled after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Arrests made in gun shop burglary September 21, 2023 Local Fieldale man arrested in drug bust September 21, 2023 Local Axton man charged with rape September 21, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Gordon Ramsay turning famous meme into a show: ‘Idiot Sandwich’ September 21, 2023 Kerry Washington lifts veil on her private life in new memoir and 20/20 special September 21, 2023 Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman from Fox, News Corp. September 21, 2023 Three South African Navy personnel killed in submarine incident September 21, 2023 Load more Recent Comments