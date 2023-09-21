Thursday, September 21, 2023
HomeNewsLocalMills pledges to donate salary
Local

Mills pledges to donate salary

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Mills pledges to donate salary if elected sheriff
Henry County candidate for sheriff Del Mills held a brief press conference Wednesday morning announcing he would be donating his first year’s salary back to the community, should he be
Previous article
Arrests made in gun shop burglary
Next article
Strike Force Three live show in Las Vegas canceled after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE