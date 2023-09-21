Thursday, September 21, 2023
Entertainment

Negotiations between WGA writers and Hollywood producers continue

After months of striking, there appears to be more progress between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organization that represents the studios. They are continuing their negotiations Thursday, September 21.

The two parties first met Wednesday, September 20, after what appeared to be a stalemate over issues including studios’ use of AI and proper compensation for writers on streaming shows.

However, after a meeting that an insider described to Deadline as “very encouraging,” the two groups issued a rare joint statement to say they’re willing to stay around the table for another day.

According to the trade, on the studio side of things, Netflix head Ted Sarandos, Universal’s Chief Content Officer Donna Langley and Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav were present along with Bob Iger, the CEO of ABC News’ parent company Disney.

Ellen Stutzman, the WGA’s chief negotiator, was not alone representing their camp, but no other names were mentioned.

Another insider told the trade of the meeting, “This is what happens when principals get serious. Things start moving.

