Friday, September 22, 2023
In Brief: ‘America’s Got Talent’ running ‘Fantasy League’ spinoff, and more

NBC announced its next America’s Got Talent spinoff on Thursday, September 21 — AGT: Fantasy League. Similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges — Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from America’s Got Talent franchises around the world, all pre-selected by America in an initial vote, per the network. In a franchise first, the judges will mentor and guide their acts throughout the competition, in hopes of seeing one of them crowned the champion. Terry Crews returns as host. AGT: Fantasy League is set to premiere in 2024…

The action thriller Your Lucky Day, featuring one of the final performances of the late Euphoria breakout Angus Cloud, has landed a U.S. distribution deal with Well Go USA Entertainment ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Saturday, September 23, according to Deadline. The film centers on a dispute over a winning lottery ticket that turns into a deadly hostage situation, leaving the witnesses to decide exactly how far they’ll go for a cut of the $156 million jackpot. Your Lucky Day hits theaters across the country on November 10 and arrives on digital November 14th…

The CW will debut Crime Nation, a 10-episode anthology series executive produced by former ABC News president James Goldston in early 2024. The series, per the network, will feature “ripped-from-the-headlines stories” — including the Delphi murders, the Lori Vallow Daybell case and the Gilgo Beach murders — with “shocking new details and exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of each of these cases”…

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

