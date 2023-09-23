Saturday, September 23, 2023
5 hospitalized in home explosion that left house ‘heavily damaged’

Cravetiger/Getty Images

(NEW JERSEY) — A house explosion in West Milford, New Jersey, left six people injured Friday, according to police. Officials said the house was heavily damaged.

The explosion happened around 9 p.m., police said. West Milford Police received multiple reports of a house explosion in Upper Greenwood Lake.

Five of the injured were transported to medical centers and the sixth refused further medical attention.

One victim was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, two victims were flown to Morristown Medical Center, one victim was taken to St Joseph’s Medical Center Paterson and one victim to Hackensack University Medical Center.

West Milford fire marshals and detectives are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

