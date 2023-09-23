Community Calendar

SATURDAY

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast Buffet: 6-10 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. Bacon, ham, sausage biscuits, gravy (brown or white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice, and coffee. $10.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Oak Level Ruritan Club Fall Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett. Community yard sale, flea market items, and vendors. Concessions: BBQ, hot dogs, chips, drinks, desserts. Call 540-493-8028 or 540-493-8029 for more information.

Library of Virginia at Martinsville Main Library: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; activities will include exploration of genealogy resources, discussion of regional and family history; oral history recordings, etc.

Forest school: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Philpott Lake Visitor Center, 1058 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett (parking available on Philpott Dam Road). Join the Dan River Basin Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake for a family-friendly event that will provide learning opportunities about our natural resources and celebrate the Corps’ 70th anniversary at Philpott.

Free take-out community meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

Latino Festival 2023: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the festival grounds of the Smith River Sports Complex. Vendors and businesses may email regist.sovala@gmail.com for more information.

Brunswick stew: noon pickup at Generation 4 Hope Friendly Worship Center, 1110 Morehead Ave., Ridgeway, $8 per quart.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY

Join the GBAC at our Rhythms by the River Event: 5-7 p.m., 3525 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett. Rachel Hester & Ernie Power will entertain with their unique style of music; bring a chair, and food will be available for purchase.

MONDAY

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board is to meet: at 3 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors meeting: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-956-1828; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-647-1112; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

THURSDAY

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: will meet at the regular time at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue in Martinsville; then a program will be presented by C.D. Prillaman of Prillaman Landscaping Dimensions about Fall Plantings for Your Home and the Piedmont Arts Pollinator Garden; the public is invited to hear his presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church, The Family Life Center, 1146 Horsepasture Rd., Ridgeway. For more information or questions, call or text 540-352-9157.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-694-3352; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

AHA Heart Saver CPR/First Aid/AED training course: 5-9 p.m. at the Career Academy, 340 Ridgedale Drive, Martinsville. The cost of the class and CPR card is $12.50. Limited space. Reserve your seat by calling 276-634-4753 or emailing lgardner@henry.k12.va.us.

Floating Lotus event: 6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, 1072 Irisburg Road, Axton (Adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex). Purchase your flowers for $5 or up to 30 flowers for $20 and commemorate a special event by setting them in the water at sunset. Bring a camp chair and blanket and reflect and remember and celebrate in a beautiful setting. Sponsored by the Dan River Basin Association.

FRIDAY

Yard sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. New merchandise at great prices and great Christmas gifts.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-629-2426; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.