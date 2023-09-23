HomeNewsLocalHenry County polling stations prepared Local Henry County polling stations prepared By WHEE Staff September 23, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Registrar’s office prepares polling stations for electionThe Henry County Registrar’s Officer and Electoral Board inspected polling sites and made accommodations to bring those sites up to ADA compliance before the Nov. 7 election. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleLife imitates art for Chinese superstar Andy Lau in ‘The Movie Emperor’Next articleClerk runs for full term WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Clerk runs for full term September 23, 2023 Dailies Local news September 22, 2023 Dailies Obituaries September 22, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Clerk runs for full term September 23, 2023 Life imitates art for Chinese superstar Andy Lau in ‘The Movie Emperor’ September 22, 2023 Migrant crisis explained: What’s behind the border surge September 22, 2023 ‘There’s always deeper than rock bottom’: Florida Democrats gird for 2024 September 22, 2023 Load more Recent Comments