Saturday, September 23, 2023
Henry County polling stations prepared

Registrar’s office prepares polling stations for election
The Henry County Registrar’s Officer and Electoral Board inspected polling sites and made accommodations to bring those sites up to ADA compliance before the Nov. 7 election.
