Local news

Overnight, Tropical Storm Ophelia making landfall in North Carolina. The storm barreling ashore, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. The National Hurricane Center warning of life-threatening storm surge in parts of North Carolina and Virginia. ABC’s Victor Oquendo reports from Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina.

The tropical system will move northward into eastern Virginia today, and bring gusty winds and rain to the region. Weak high pressure will bring a return to drier weather for Sunday night into Monday. However, another area of low pressure should bring the next possibility of rain by the middle of the week.

A community health equity assessment for Martinsville and Henry County released last week shows the area to be in worse health than the rest of the state. The report, conducted in partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Survey Research and The Harvest Foundation, indicates the area has a lower life expectancy, higher years of potential life lost, and higher rates of infant mortality, avoidable hospitalizations, smoking, overweight, diabetes and depression. The report notes that the County Health Rankings of 2023, released by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Population Health Institute, puts Martinsville and Henry County among the least healthy of Virginia’s ranked localities.

The Henry County Registrar’s Office is preparing for the Nov. 7 election by bringing all its polling stations up to ADA Compliance standards. A variety of local positions are on the ballet this year including clerk of circuit court, commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, commissioner of the revenue, treasurer, soil and water conservation directors and board of supervisors and school board members for the at-large, Horsepasture, Reed Creek and Ridgeway districts. Though there are no statewide races, all 140 Virginia General Assembly seats are up for election this fall. Early voting began Friday across Virginia.

While Henry County has 24 candidates vying for 13 various elected seats this November, residents in the city will only be voting for one local uncontested office. Jean Perdue Nunn was named the interim clerk of the Martinsville Circuit Court when Ashby Pritchett retired at the end of last year after serving for 37 years in that capacity. Judge G. Carter Greer appointed Nunn to succeed Pritchett and she is running in this year’s election to fulfill the remainder of Pritchett’s unexpired term.