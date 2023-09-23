The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

David “DJ” Bruce Boyd, Jr., 31, of Bassett, died Thursday, Sept. 21. The funeral will be Monday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Maxine Bell Clark Brown, 79 of Bassett, died Thursday, Sept. 21. A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 25, at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Patricia Flint, 78, of Collinsville, died Saturday, Sept. 16. The funeral will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at noon at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge after the funeral.

Linda Bishop Jones Gravely “Bunky”, 81, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 20. The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Joseph Holland, 83, of Martinsville, died Monday, Sept. 18. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11:30 a.m. with the funeral at noon at Hairston Funeral Home.

Emmett Leon Lawson, 82, of Ridgeway, died Monday, Sept. 18. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, at Living Waters Outreach Ministries. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Thelma Lee Sanford, 88, of Bassett, died Monday, Sept. 18. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.

Lori Denise Keller Sowers, 57, of Bassett, died Tuesday, Sept. 19. A memorial service will be Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service, preceded by visitation at 3 p.m.

John Deaton Vecchione, 59, of Bassett, died Friday, Sept. 8. A Military Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m., at Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Nolan Dale Wingfield, 48, of Penhook, died Wednesday, Sept. 20. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services.