Saturday, September 23, 2023
Local scoreboard

Local sports

High school football scores:

Magna 64, Tunstall 13

Mecklenburg County 25, Martinsville 0

Halifax County 22, Bassett 20

Patrick County 26, Carroll County 17

High school football for Friday, Sept. 29:

Magna Vista (4-0) at George Washington (1-3)

Martinsville (0-5) at Tunstall (0-5)

Bassett (2-3) at Mecklenburg County (1-4)

Floyd County (1-4) at Patrick County (4-1)

College Football

College football scores:

NC State 24, UVA 21

College football schedule:

Virginia Tech (2-1) at Marshall (2-0), 12 p.m., Saturday

#20 UNC (3-0) at Pittsburgh (1-2), 8 p.m., Saturday

UVA (0-4) at Boston College (1-2), 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nats 9-6 on Friday. The two teams play again today at 1:05 p.m. The Nats are 68-87 on the season. They have won 3 out of their last 10 games and are in last place in the National League East, 31.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Rangers are first in the West.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

