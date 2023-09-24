Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Election season opened Friday with early voting for the Nov. 7 general election in Virginia. The Henry County Registrar’s Office converted the Henry County Administration Building foyer in front of the office into an early voting area for voters in Henry County and said within the first few hours, 83 people had taken advantage of the opportunity. Throughout the Commonwealth, voters may now vote, Monday through Friday, at the registrar’s office or satellite voting locations in the locality in which they are registered.

The Virginia Department of Health is currently investigating complaints of gastrointestinal (diarrheal) illness among those who attended the Blue Ridge Rock Festival. After the festival ended early, some people who attended complained about unsanitary conditions at the event. The health department is encouraging anyone who is experiencing diarrhea and stomach cramps after attending the festival to contact their healthcare provider and notify the local health department.

A rocky, windy, and wet day along much of the East Coast thanks to what was once Tropical Storm Ophelia. More from ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore

Post-Tropical Cyclone Ophelia will continue to weaken as it advances northeast and away from our area today, allowing drier air to build across the lower Mid-Atlantic. While dryness will persist on Monday, an area of low pressure will bring the chance for pockets of rainfall from Tuesday through much of the workweek.

A community health equity assessment for Martinsville and Henry County released last week shows the area to be in worse health than the rest of the state. The report, conducted in partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Survey Research and The Harvest Foundation, indicates the area has a lower life expectancy, higher years of potential life lost, and higher rates of infant mortality, avoidable hospitalizations, smoking, overweight, diabetes, and depression. The report notes that the County Health Rankings of 2023, released by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Population Health Institute, puts Martinsville and Henry County among the least healthy of Virginia’s ranked localities.

While Henry County has 24 candidates vying for 13 various elected seats this November, residents in the city will only be voting for one local uncontested office. Jean Perdue Nunn was named the interim clerk of the Martinsville Circuit Court when Ashby Pritchett retired at the end of last year after serving for 37 years in that capacity. Judge G. Carter Greer appointed Nunn to succeed Pritchett and she is running in this year’s election to fulfill the remainder of Pritchett’s unexpired term.