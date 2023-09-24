The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

David “DJ” Bruce Boyd, Jr., 31, of Bassett, died Thursday, Sept. 21. The funeral will be Monday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Maxine Bell Clark Brown, 79 of Bassett, died Thursday, Sept. 21. A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 25, at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Douglas Edward Clark, 79, of Bassett, died Friday, Sept. 22. The funeral will be Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at noon at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Dakhia, M. Giles, 21, of Axton, died Saturday, Sept. 23. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Linda Bishop Jones Gravely “Bunky”, 81, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 20. The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Thelma Lee Sanford, 88, of Bassett, died Monday, Sept. 18. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.

Maggie Ruth Spears Secrest, 86, of Martinsville, died Friday, Sept. 22. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

John Deaton Vecchione, 59, of Bassett, died Friday, Sept. 8. A Military Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m., at Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.