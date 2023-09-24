Local scoreboard

HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
High school football scores:

Magna 64, Tunstall 13

Mecklenburg County 25, Martinsville 0

Halifax County 22, Bassett 20

Patrick County 26, Carroll County 17

High school football for Friday, Sept. 29:

Magna Vista (4-0) at George Washington (1-3)

Martinsville (0-5) at Tunstall (0-5)

Bassett (2-3) at Mecklenburg County (1-4)

Floyd County (1-4) at Patrick County (4-1)

College Football

College football scores:

Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17

NC State 24, UVA 21

UNC 41, Pittsburgh 24

College football schedule:

UVA (0-4) at Boston College (1-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

Pittsburgh (1-3) at Virginia Tech (1-3), 8 p.m., Saturday

Syracuse (4-0) at #17 UNC (4-0), TBD, Saturday, Oct. 7

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nationals 9-6 on Friday. The two teams play a doubleheader today beginning at 1:35 p.m. In the National League, the Braves have clinched the East, the Dodgers have clinched the West, the Brewers lead the Central, and the Phillies are vying for the wildcard. In the American League, the Twins have clinched the Central, the Orioles lead the East, the Rangers are in front in the West, and the Rays are vying for the wildcard.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

