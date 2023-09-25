Monday, September 25, 2023
Entertainment

Driver charged in fatal Treat Williams motorcycle crash pleads not guilty

By WHEE Staff
A 35-year-old man who was charged in the deadly crash that killed actor Treat Williams in June pleaded not guilty in a Vermont court on Monday.

Ryan Koss, of Dorset, Vermont, was charged with grossly negligent operation with death in the June 12 wreck that left the Everwood actor mortally wounded. As reported, the Vermont State Police said Koss’ Honda SUV turned into the path of the 71-year-old actor on his motorcycle.

Williams was airlifted to a hospital, where he died that day.

Koss faces up to 15 years in prison if he’s found guilty, The Associated Press reports.

Back in August, Koss issued a statement offering his condolences for the actor, whom he incidentally considered a friend, thanks to their affiliation with the theater circuit in Vermont. But in the same statement, Koss denied any wrongdoing.

