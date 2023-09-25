Maury Povich offers to “come out of retirement” to see if Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey are related

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Maury Povich, the guy who turned paternity testing into something of a daytime game show element, says he wants to find out once and for all if Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are related.

As reported, McConaughey told Kelly Ripa on her podcast earlier this year that he and his pal Woody might be more than just besties. “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” he said.

“And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

The respective stars compared notes, he explained, and figured out there was a window of time while Matthew’s mom and dad were separated that something could have happened.

Woody is a go for a DNA test, but McConaughey told Kelly he’s hesitant: “He’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?'”

At any rate, during an interview with McConaughey on E! News, the host surprised him with a video message from Povich, who said he’s all in.

“Matthew, I don’t know you; Woody, you’re my pal. But guess what? I would come out of retirement. We could do prime-time DNA: Maury’s back with Woody and Matthew!”

He continued, “I’m ready!”

McConaughey smiled in response, saying to Povich, “I don’t know if we’re going to be calling you to do it on your show, but I like the way you’re thinking.”

