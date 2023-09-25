Molotov cocktails tossed at Cuban Embassy in Washington, minister says

Craig Lovell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Embassy of Cuba in Washington, D.C., was “the target of a terrorist attack,” when two Molotov cocktails were tossed at the building on Sunday night, according to Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

Embassy staff “suffered no harm” and “details are being worked out,” Rodríguez Parrilla said on social media.

“Terrorist attack against the Cuban embassy in the United States. The Cuban Embassy staff have not been injured,” the embassy said in a statement.

The Molotov cocktails tossed on Sunday amounted to the second violent attack on the embassy since April 2020, when “an individual shot several rounds against the embassy using an assault rifle,” Rodríguez Parrilla said.

“The anti-Cuban groups resort to terrorism when feeling they enjoy impunity, something that Cuba has repeatedly warned the US authorities about,” he said.

The Embassy of Cuba reopened in 2015, when formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were normalized.

