Monday, September 25, 2023
Virginia shooting kills 14-year-old, injures four others: Police

By WHEE Staff
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CHESAPEAKE, Va.) — A 14-year-old is dead and four others injured following a shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to police.

All five victims were transported to local hospitals for their injuries following the shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Chesapeake Police Department.

The 14-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

The other victims were identified as two male juveniles and two adult males.

Emergency dispatches received a call shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday detailing gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood, according to police.

There are currently no suspects and police are urging anyone with information to come forward and are calling this an active crime scene, offering $1,500 for any tip that leads to an arrest, according to the press release.

ABC News’ Noah Minnie contributed to this report.

