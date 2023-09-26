Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A federal grand jury in Roanoke returned an indictment last week charging a Fieldale, Virginia man with engaging in a fraud scheme in connection with a residential real estate transaction valued at more than $1.3 million. According to court documents, Herman Lee Estes Jr., 40, who was on federal pretrial supervision due to an illegal firearms charge, contacted a real estate agent on January 17, 2023, inquiring about purchasing a Roanoke County property then listed at $1.2 million. Estes allegedly falsely represented to the agent that he was due a tax refund of $18 million, which would soon be transferred to his estate as part of a trust.

Some good news when it comes to filling up the tank, if you’re not in California. The price of regular unleaded nationwide is down 4 cents in the past week, but up another 15 cents in the Golden State. ABC’s Alex Stone reports.

Average gas prices across Virginia dipped by two cents this week to $3.57 a gallon, while the average price of gas across the country dropped by four cents to $3.84. The average price of gas in Martinsville is down a penny to $3.45 and in Henry County, it’s also down one cent to $3.47.

A former elementary school in Collinsville is being turned into a new, unique housing option for residents. John Redd Smith Elementary School closed in 2018, but it will soon reopen as School Drive Apartments this year. It will include 39 units with one and two-bedroom options and a restored gym. The rent will be between $895 and $1,195 per month. Residents will begin moving in in October and there will be a ribbon cutting in November.

Since August, Martinsville has taken a collaborative approach to improving its public parks and seeking input from residents to ensure their voices are heard. The City’s online survey will be closing on Sunday, October 1, and residents of all ages are encouraged to participate. With a commitment to delivering major park upgrades, the city allocated $500,000 from ARPA for park upgrades. Partnering with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, the city secured a $40,000 grant from the USDA Rural Development Office, supplemented by a $10,000 local match

High pressure over New England will build southward slowly over the next few days, wedging against the eastern face of the Appalachians. Low pressure will approach from the upper Midwest on Tuesday, drifting slowly east through the end of the week, maintaining a chance of patchy light rainfall into the weekend.