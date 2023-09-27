Community Calendar

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
THURSDAY

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: will meet at the regular time at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue in Martinsville; then a program will be presented by C.D. Prillaman of Prillaman Landscaping Dimensions about Fall Plantings for Your Home and the Piedmont Arts Pollinator Garden; the public is invited to hear his presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church, The Family Life Center, 1146 Horsepasture Rd., Ridgeway. For more information or questions, call or text 540-352-9157.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-694-3352; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

AHA Heart Saver CPR/First Aid/AED training course: 5-9 p.m. at the Career Academy, 340 Ridgedale Drive, Martinsville. The cost of the class and CPR card is $12.50. Limited space. Reserve your seat by calling 276-634-4753 or emailing lgardner@henry.k12.va.us.

Floating Lotus event: 6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, 1072 Irisburg Road, Axton (Adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex). Purchase your flowers for $5 or up to 30 flowers for $20 and commemorate a special event by setting them in the water at sunset. Bring a camp chair and blanket and reflect and remember and celebrate in a beautiful setting. Sponsored by the Dan River Basin Association.

FRIDAY

Yard sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. New merchandise at great prices and great Christmas gifts.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-629-2426; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Yard sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. New merchandise at great prices and great Christmas gifts.

Introduction to Plein Air Painting: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Piedmont Arts, Join watercolor artist Jim McIntosh for an introduction to plein air (outdoor) painting. This class is free to all. A list of suggested supplies can be found at piedmontarts.org.

Free Community Fish Fry: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Roses, 600 Commonwealth Boulevard. Sponsored by J&D Ministries Inc. and One Accord Baptist Church.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Main Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-403-5430; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

SUNDAY

Theatreworks One Act Play Festival: submissions are due today.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

