Obituaries

Roger Franklin Barker, 76, of Martinsville, died Monday, Sept. 25. The Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service.

James Ira Barnes, 103, died Monday, Sept. 25. A graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Louis Cobbs, 72, of Martinsville, died Friday, Sept. 22. A graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Cobbs Family Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Roy Lee Donovant, 82, of Bassett, died Saturday, Sept. 23. The memorial service will be Sunday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Dakhia, M. Giles, 21, of Axton, died Saturday, Sept. 23. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. followed by the visitation from 5-7 p.m.

Frances Gravely Hall, 84, of Collinsville, died Sunday, Sept. 24. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park.

Thelma Lee Sanford, 88, of Bassett, died Monday, Sept. 18. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.

Ronald Smith, 75, of Ridgeway, died Monday, Sept. 25. A memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Deaton Vecchione, 59, of Bassett, died Friday, Sept. 8. A Military Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m., at Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

James B. Williams, 76, of Mechanicsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 27. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.