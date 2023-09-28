Biden impeachment inquiry live updates: House Republicans hold first hearing

Tetra Images – Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans Thursday are holding the first public hearing of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee hearing will kick off at 10 a.m.

Republicans say the inquiry will focus on whether Biden was involved in or benefitted from his family’s foreign business dealings, among other issues. So far, House Republicans have yet to release evidence that Biden profited from his son Hunter’s business deals or was improperly influenced by them.

The White House has blasted the impeachment inquiry as “extreme politics at its worst.”

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Sep 28, 9:29 AM EDT

Committee says it will examine emails, bank records, text messages

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., will claim in his opening remarks that the committee has “uncovered a mountain of evidence revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain.”

But Republicans, to date, have yet to produce any hard direct evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden or that he was involved in or personally profited from his family’s foreign business dealings, or that he improperly influenced policy based on them when he served as vice president.

Comer will also say the panel will examine over “two dozen pieces of evidence” including emails, text messages, bank records and testimony of Biden business associates during today’s hearing.

Sep 28, 9:20 AM EDT

What to expect at today’s hearing

The committee is expected to reexamine the findings of months of GOP-led investigations and offer an explanation as to why an inquiry is warranted.

“This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests,” chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.

The committee will hear from four witnesses, three of whom were called by Republicans to provide testimony.

The panel’s 46 members (plus other lawmakers) will be allowed to question the witnesses in a hearing that could stretch on for more than six hours.

Sep 28, 9:07 AM EDT

Who are the witnesses?

Republicans have called three witnesses, one constitutional law scholar and two financial experts.

They are Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant; Eileen O’Connor, a former assistant attorney general, United States Department of Justice Tax Division; and Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University and a Fox News contributor.

Democrats will hear from Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law professor at the University of North Carolina. Gerhardt served as special counsel to the presiding officer of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Sep 28, 8:38 AM EDT

What polls say Americans think about the inquiry

Americans are divided on the GOP-led impeachment inquiry into Biden, a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found.

Overall, 44% of Americans said that based on what they know, Congress should begin impeachment proceedings that could lead to Biden being removed from office while 47% said it should not.

Partisan views were apparent in the poll, with 74% of Republicans favoring impeachment proceedings and 83% of Democrats opposing them. Independents were split 46-45%.

Americans by 58-32% said the inquiry reflects Biden is being held accountable under the law like any president, rather than being unfairly victimized politically.

