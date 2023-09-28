Griffith Announces $1 Million for Piedmont Regional Community Services Board

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) has awarded $1 million to the Piedmont Regional Community Services Board, which serves the counties of Franklin, Patrick, and Henry, and the City of Martinsville, for the enhancement of its adult drug court. This funding, through BJA’s fiscal year 2023 Adult Treatment Court Site-Based program, will be used to increase the court’s capacity, serving an additional 60 participants. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This funding by the Bureau of Justice Assistance will allow the Piedmont Regional Community Services Board to expand its drug court to help an additional 60 individuals with pending felony drug or drug-related charges battle their addiction, reduce their chance of recidivism, and find stability, through housing and employment.”