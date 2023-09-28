Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A man convicted of assaulting a realtor near Smith Mountain Lake in June 2020 will spend more than 50 years in jail. Dustin Holdren pleaded guilty in March 2022 in a Bedford County court to aggravated malicious wounding and robbery. A charge of attempted rape was dropped. Prosecutors say he attacked a realtor at an open house and stole cash from her. According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, the victim in the case testified to the injuries she suffered during the attack and to the effect of the assault that she still deals with. The court also heard from two defense witnesses, including Holdren. The judge sentenced him to a 50-year active sentence.

Need a job? UPS is hiring big time. ABC s Derricke Dennis reports.

High pressure remains wedged against the eastern slopes of the Appalachians, bringing abundant cloud cover, patchy light rainfall and below normal temperatures. This system will

gradually break down Friday into the weekend. Sunny skies, warmer temperatures, and no rain is forecast for Saturday through next Thursday.

More trouble for owners of some popular Korean cars… ABC’s Mike Dobuski has more…

The Martinsville City Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides as its new City Manager. At its meeting on Tuesday September 26th, the City Council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Ferrell-Benavides. Ferrell-Benavides was most recently the City Manager of Duncanville, Texas and previously served as City Manager in Petersburg, Virginia and Glenn Heights, Texas. She succeeds Leon Towarnicki, who retired in August after forty-one total years of service to the City, including the last ten years as the City Manager. Ferrell-Benavides will assume her duties as Martinsville City Manager in early October.

