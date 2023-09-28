Shooting investigation in Collinsville

Kerlanda Witcher / HCSO

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on September 28, 2023. At approximately 8:54 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about a female shooting at a residence located at 90 Autumn Crest Drive, Apartment 3 Collinsville, Virginia. Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and spoke to the victims, Deja Jordan and Allysia Poindexter.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, Kerianda Witcher, and Deja Jordan used to be in a romantic relationship. Ms. Witcher came to the 90 Autumn Crest Drive residence to retrieve some of her belongings. Ms. Witcher came to the residence twice and tried to gain entry into the residence. On the second attempt, Ms. Witcher kicked in the front door causing damage to it. An altercation then ensued inside the apartment between, Ms. Jordan, Ms. Witcher, and Ms. Poindexter who was also inside the residence. Ms. Jordan and Ms. Poindexter were able to get Ms. Witcher back outside of the residence, where the altercation continued. Eventually, Ms. Witcher went to her vehicle where she produced a firearm and fired it in the direction of Ms. Poindexter. She then got into a red Kia vehicle and left the scene.

The description of Ms. Witcher and the vehicle was given to the Martinsville Police Department. A short time later the Martinsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at 1502 Roundabout Road Martinsville, Virginia. Ms. Witcher was taken into custody without incident.

Kerianda Ykara Witcher, 27 years of age, 1504 Roundabout Road Martinsville, Virginia, was charged with the below-listed charges and is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Breaking and entering a dwelling house in violation of code section 18.2-92

Shoot, stab, etc. with the intent to maim, kill, etc. in violation of code section 18.2-51

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in violation of code section 18.2-53.1

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.