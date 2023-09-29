Community Calendar

FRIDAY

Yard sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. New merchandise at great prices and great Christmas gifts.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-629-2426; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Introduction to Plein Air Painting: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Piedmont Arts, Join watercolor artist Jim McIntosh for an introduction to plein air (outdoor) painting. This class is free to all. A list of suggested supplies can be found at piedmontarts.org.

Free Community Fish Fry: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Roses, 600 Commonwealth Boulevard. Sponsored by J&D Ministries Inc. and One Accord Baptist Church.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Main Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-403-5430; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

SUNDAY

Theatreworks One Act Play Festival: submissions are due today.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.