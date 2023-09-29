Friday, September 29, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2744

FRIDAY

Yard sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. New merchandise at great prices and great Christmas gifts.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-629-2426; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Yard sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. New merchandise at great prices and great Christmas gifts.

Introduction to Plein Air Painting: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Piedmont Arts, Join watercolor artist Jim McIntosh for an introduction to plein air (outdoor) painting. This class is free to all. A list of suggested supplies can be found at piedmontarts.org.

Free Community Fish Fry: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Roses, 600 Commonwealth Boulevard. Sponsored by J&D Ministries Inc. and One Accord Baptist Church.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Main Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-403-5430; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

SUNDAY

Theatreworks One Act Play Festival: submissions are due today.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Weather
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Weather

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local scoreboard

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE