In Brief: Negotiations in SAG-AFTRA strike resuming Monday, and more

Members of the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which has been on strike since July 14, announced on Thursday September 28, that it will return to the bargaining table with the AMPTP on Monday, October 2, representatives for SAG-AFTRA announced in a statement. George Clooney, Martin Sheen and Bryan Cranston, among others, have walked picket lines and publicly supported the labor action. Their concerns include studios’ threats to replace them with AI and the lack of residuals they say they are receiving from streaming content…

The Philip K. Dick‘s 1956 novella Minority Report, which became a 2002 sci-fi movie from director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise, is becoming a stage play. The Hollywood Reporter says the production will have its world premiere in March at the U.K.’s Nottingham Playhouse on February 16. The production will run through March 9, before starting two other runs, first at Birmingham Repertory Theatre from March 22 to April 6, and then London’s Lyric Hammersmith venue between April 19 and May 18. The story centers on technology that is used to prosecute criminals before they commit crimes…

Hulu has ordered a new social experiment competition series Got to Get Out, according to Variety. The show will showcase participants living in a mansion for 10 days as they vie for a cash prize of up to $1 million. Upon completing the series, participants will be given the choice to take an equal share of prize money, or they can attempt to steal it all for themselves. To steal the pot, they’ll have to escape the mansion via its front gate, which will open at random intervals and a getaway car will appear. Contestants will have opportunities to block others’ attempted exits, per the outlet. It’s Hulu’s latest unscripted project, following Wayne Brady’s new unscripted show, The Kardashians, The D’Amelio Show and the forthcoming Lisa Vanderpump-led Vanderpump Villa…

