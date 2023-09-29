The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Roger Franklin Barker, 76, of Martinsville, died Monday, Sept. 25. The Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service.

Christopher Dale Boardwine, 57, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 27. A visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Roy Lee Donovant, 82, of Bassett, died Saturday, Sept. 23. The memorial service will be Sunday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Joyce Roberts Rollison, 65, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Sept. 26. A graveside service will be Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Thelma Lee Sanford, 88, of Bassett, died Monday, Sept. 18. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.

Ronald Smith, 75, of Ridgeway, died Monday, Sept. 25. A memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Deaton Vecchione, 59, of Bassett, died Friday, Sept. 8. A Military Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m., at Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

James B. Williams, 76, of Mechanicsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 27. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.