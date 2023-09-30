Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

More pain at the pump. Prices up 80 cents across California in just the last month. Details from ABC’s Derricke Dennis…

The latest reports to GasBuddy show Dodge’s Store in Bassett with gas at $3.34 a gallon. Market Square in Martinsville is $3.39. Other report show prices in Martinsville and Henry County average in the $3.40’s.

Jimmy Hunt of Collinsville has become the first top prize winner of the Virginia Lottery Sapphire Mine scratch-off ticket. He bought the ticket at the Circle K at 1560 Virginia Avenue and won $500,000. He told the lottery he planned to do some traveling with his family.

A new study out of Canada has pointed out some concerns between heart health and cannabis use. It shows heavy marijuana use can lead to a higher risk of developing cardiac issues, the most serious were those who abused the drug. ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton breaks down what abuse looks like and how a person can get help:

High pressure will gradually build across the region through the weekend. Aside for some scattered cloud cover at times, expecting mainly dry conditions. The weather pattern will remain essentially unchanged through the middle of next week…dry conditions forecast through Thursday.

Want to remember more? Eat less of a certain kind of food. CBS’s Michael George tells you which foods researchers say to avoid