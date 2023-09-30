Local scoreboard

Local sports

High school football scores:

Magna Vista 46, George Washington 14

Tunstall 40, Martinsville 13

Bassett 16, Mecklenburg County 15

Floyd County 28, Patrick County 9

High school football for Friday, Oct. 6:

Magna Vista (5-0) at Gretna (4-1)

George Washington (1-4) at Martinsville (0-6)

Tunstall (1-5) at Bassett (3-3)

Glenvar (4-1) at Patrick County (4-2)

College Football

College football scores:

Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17

NC State 24, UVA 21

UNC 41, Pittsburgh 24

College football schedule:

UVA (0-4) at Boston College (1-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

Pittsburgh (1-3) at Virginia Tech (1-3), 8 p.m., Saturday

Syracuse (4-0) at #17 UNC (4-0), TBD, Saturday, Oct. 7

Washington Nationals

The Nationals beat the Braves on Friday, 10-6. The two teams play again tonight and Sunday afternoon to wrap up the season. In the National League, the Braves have clinched the East, the Brewers have won in the Central, the Dodgers have sealed it in the West and the Phillies have earned the wildcard. In the American League, the Twins have clinched the Central, the Orioles have won the East, and the Rays have earned the wildcard. It’s a three-way race in the West with two games left in the season. The Rangers are ahead by one game over the Astros and two games ahead of the Mariners, but they play the Mariners tonight and tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Astros face the Diamondbacks in their last two games.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)