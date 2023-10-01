Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

On Saturday at 11:43 p.m. The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of gunshots around the 1400 block of Fayette Street. When officers arrived, they encountered three individuals who directed the officers to a pickup truck that had gone over a guardrail, down a steep embankment, and was upside down. Officers proceeded down the embankment and discovered that the driver, who was the only occupant, was deceased. The three individuals who pointed out the vehicle were not involved in the incident but came upon the scene immediately after the vehicle crash. Officers discovered evidence at the scene that verified the earlier gunshots and that the pickup truck was the intended target of those gunshots. The victim was identified as Antoine Jermaine Preston, age 47, of Martinsville. The state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

The threat of a federal government shutdown is over, thanks to a deal late last night; but another threat is just around the corner. CBS’s Linda Kenyon has the story:

High pressure will gradually build across the region through the weekend. Aside from some scattered cloud cover at times, we expect mainly dry conditions. The weather pattern will remain essentially unchanged through the middle of the upcoming week …dry conditions are forecast through Thursday. The next chance of rain is Friday associated with a cold front.

More pain at the pump. Prices are up 80 cents across California in just the last month. Details from ABC’s Derricke Dennis…

The latest reports to GasBuddy show Dodge’s Store in Bassett with gas at $3.34 a gallon. Market Square in Martinsville is $3.39. Other reports show prices in Martinsville and Henry County average in the $3.40’s.

Jimmy Hunt of Collinsville has become the first top-prize winner of the Virginia Lottery Sapphire Mine scratch-off ticket. He bought the ticket at the Circle K at 1560 Virginia Avenue and won $500,000. He told the lottery he planned to do some traveling with his family.